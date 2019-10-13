The trailer of Vijay's Bigil has amassed a record number of hits on YouTube. In less than 24 hours, it has garnered close to 15 million hits on the video-sharing site.

It gives an outline of the story without revealing much about the storyline. Presumably, Vijay plays dual roles of a father and son in the film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead. There are ample of hints at Thalapathy's elder role being set in 70-80s. The son's journey is expected to be narrated in length: from his younger days as a footballer till he turns the don-turned-football coach of a woman team.

The story seems to be revolving around how a gangster's son and footballer, who treads on his father's path before taking up the assignment of a coach of a women football team. Atlee Kumar seems to have hidden the best part to surprise the viewers in theatres upon the film's release.

The visuals, Vijay's electrifying screen presence in multiple avatars and AR Rahman's music combined with necessary commercial ingredients have made it a top quality trailer which has won positive reviews from celebrities from all across the country.

Here, we bring you the comments made by celebs on Twitter:

Shah Rukh Khan: Wish my friends @Atlee_dir & #ThalapathyVijay & @arrahman all the best for this one. Like a Chake De On steroids!!

Karan Johar: What an outstanding trailer this is Atlee!!!!!! Has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it!!!!! It's going to MASSIVE!!!! Big congratulations to Thalapathy Vijay and the team!!! ❤️

Varun Dhawan: What an incredible trailer

KhushbuSundar or NakhatKhan for sanghi fools❤️❤️❤️: #BigilTrailer

@actorvijay you have raised the bar..every frame speaks volumes. #Nayan looks gorgeous.

@arrahman background score creates an aura. @Atlee_dir

@archanakalpathi and the entire team, wishing you good luck.. keep rocking!!

Radikaa Sarathkumar: Superb, Vera level Vijay

@Atlee_dir outdone yrself @archanakalpathi great going

Dhaya Alagiri: complete verithanam.. handle panna mudiyala trailer.. #ThalapathyVijay vera vera vera level mass.. BIGILUUUUUUUUUU ! congrats ⁦ @Atlee_dir ⁩ and team for yet another blockbuster.. wishes to ⁦

@Ags_production ⁩ and ⁦ @archanakalpathi

⁩.. ⁦

Aditi Ravindranath: What a Trailerrrrrrr !!! #BigilTrailer #Blockbuster #HappyDeepavali ! So Happy #AghoramSir and @archanakalpathi! @Atlee_dir Wow ! #ThalapathyVijay Sir - only one word #Verithanam !

@arrahman sir http://bit.ly/BigilTrailer #PodraVediya #TeamBigil - Kudos !

Raghava Lawrence: Bigil Trailer looks massive, mass and also content full. Nanba Vijay's look is Class and Mass. I pray to Raghavendra Swamy for the huge success of this film. My heart full wishes to Nanba

@actorvijay , @Atlee_dir and the whole team.

Dilani Rabindran: Energy. Passion. Community. #ThalapathyVijay fire!! All themes I see in the #BigilTrailer & I am so excited for in the film! Also love the potential I feel #Bigil will have to propel support for women in sports in South Asia forward! Kudos

@Atlee_dir@actorvijay! #BigilDiwali

varalaxmi sarathkumar: Woooohoooooooo... verithanaaaaaamaaaaaaaa irrukkkuuuuu..!!! All the best @Atlee_dir can't wait for diwaliiiiii..!!! @archanakalpathi

Mohan Raja: My Love for @actorvijay keeps growing for every film. That's his magic Congrats team

@Atlee_dir @Ags_production for the splendid output #BigilTrailer

Vignesh Shivan: @archanakalpathi has made a hollywood standard film! The film looks soo grand yet connectable! Blockbuster #Muthuraj super solid work !

All the girls look outstanding so does the entire cast!

Wishes to #ScreenScene for a successful outing at the BoxOffice !

Anjana Rangan: Verithanam max ! #BIGILTrailer !

@actorvijay sir will always be my fav most and i will always remain a crazy fan girl. Love love love everything about the trailer!

@Atlee_dir does it in style like always. Cant wait to watch it in theatres

@archanakalpathi❤️

J Anbazhagan: All the very best & advance congrats to #Bigil team to break all the BO records

@archanakalpathi @Atlee_dir u shaped perfectly & framed it well on 'Twist in the Tale'.

Vikram Prabhu: #Bigil it's a #Vijay sir show all the way!

Best wishes to the team!

Chandramouli.P.S: Whatte commercial packaging kudos to the entire team of #Bigil

Congratulations to the fan girl who must be jumping with joy

@archanakalpathi

Sivakarthikeyan: #BigilTrailer grand and massBest wishes to #ThalapathyVijay sir

@arrahman sir @Atlee_dir @archanakalpathi #Nayanthara @AntonyLRuben @am_kathir and full team for a huge success

Hema Rukmani: #BigilTrailer is total verithanam. Namma Thalapathy

@actorvijay vere level Bigiluuuuu ! Congratulations @Atlee_dir and team @agscinemas

@archanakalpathi it's gonna be a fabulous #BigilDiwali ! #ThalapathyFan #Forever

VISHNU VISHAL - VV: Watteeeeee fantastic trailerjust stumped at the visual quality you have achieved!! Thalapathy looks gethu in all the roles.. gonna be a blockbuster!! Semma

@Atlee_dir @arrahman sir

@dop_gkvishnu n team:)so happy for you @archanakalpathi take a bow

@actorvijay na:)#BigilTrailer

Kajal Aggarwal: Love love love what a dhamakedaar Diwali this is going to be

@Atlee_dir @arrahman #ThalapathyVijay can't wait to watch..

Lokesh Kanagaraj: #BigilTrailer semma mass

@actorvijay na congrats team @Atlee_dir

Neerajaa Kona: Killer this one is Vijay sir #BigilTrailer ❤️

@Atlee_dir & @dop_gkvishnu ✨

Kabir Duhan Singh: Ultimate @actorvijay sir

@Atlee_dir sir @Ags_production #BigilTrailer #Thalapathy

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #Bigil is huge &megascale in every aspect. The trailer is brilliant in each shot.

@actorvijay is going to scale up the box office to the next level.

@Atlee_dir made it very impressive.

@arrahman BGM adds so much energy. A rocking #BigilDiwali for #AGS

https://youtu.be/GR-Ui8-V2M0

Samantha Akkineni: Verithanam nanba