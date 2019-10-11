The much-awaited trailer from Vijay and Nayanthara's upcoming movie Bigil will be out on Saturday, 12 October. Ahead of its launch, we are giving a rough outline on what to expect from the promotional video from Atlee Kumar-directorial flick.

Multilayered Character of Thalapathy

In his previous two movies with Vijay, Atlee Kumar had created a kind of confusion in the minds over his roles. In his latest movie Bigil, he has applied the same formula. In the posters, the actor is seen in two avatars – a lungi-clad aged man with grey hairs and young man wearing a jersey with his name Michael written over it. Atlee is expected to use the same trick again to build curiosity around Thalapathy's multi-layered character, probably of a gangster father and a footballer son.

Football Sequence

The trailer is expected to be centered around the football game. It is likely to briefly give an outline of the emotional drama surrounding the difficulties faced by women, who dreams of pursuing a career in sports in the conservative society. Expect the emotions flowing inside and outside the stadium.

A dialogue or a word in English

Looking at the trailer and teaser of Atlee Kumar's earlier movies, it is safe to say that he has a penchant for having lengthy one-liners and words or one-liners in English. As Bigil is a sports film, this element will be undoubtedly part of his latest film and he would not get a better platform than the trailer to showcase it before the film's release.

Action + Comedy

Vijay's movies will be incomplete without action blocks. With posters indicating one of the characters to be of a gangster, one would obviously expect the Tamil movie to be high on action. The trailer is expected to give glimpses to some of the well-choreographed stunt sequences in Bigil.

After Mersal, Atlee had admitted that it was quite serious movie. Going by the reports, the director has ensured to have ample of comedy tracks to break the funny bones of the audience. Bits and pieces of his portion with Yogi Babu are likely to be part of the clip.

Romance

Unakaga song from Bigil has clearly indicated that Atlee has not ignored the romance part in the movie. The visuals from the song along with Vijay and Nayanthara combination scenes will be definitely part of the trailer.

Apart from the above mentioned parts, one can expect a solid background score along with other elements which showcases Bigil to be a pure commercial entertainer.