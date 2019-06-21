The second look poster from Vijay's Bigil, which was earlier referred to as Thalapathy 63, will be unveiled at 12 am on Saturday, 22 June, to coincide with the birthday celebration of the actor. It comes six hours after the first look was unveiled online at 6 pm on Friday.

The first look had shown Vijay in two get-ups. He has donned a shirt and dhoti for an aged role, he is seen in a red color jersey with a football for the other character. The backdrop of a slum market and a machete in the poster give an indication of him playing the role of a gangster.

Presumably, the story is set in North Chennai. There have been lots of movies made based on the underworld activities in North Chennai, which is considered as the underbelly of the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Going by the earlier reports, the story is about a football coach trying to win a cup for Tamil Nadu team in a national level competition. However, the first look gives an impression of something else and Atlee has something different into the store.

Like in Mersal, there might be an interesting flashback and revenge angle into the story. However, one should wait till the release of the teaser of the film, which is expected to be out in September, to get a rough idea about the content.

The film has Nayanthara in the female lead and Jackie Shroff in the negative role. Yogi Babu, Anandraj and a host of actors in the supporting roles.