A normal Monday is becoming a special day for all the fans of Vijay. Thanks to the makers of the actor's Bigil, who have come up with a surprise for the admiers of Thalapathy.

Indeed, the makers of Bigil are beating the Monday blues of the fans. Wondering what is it all about? Well, the makers are going to reveal something today evening at 6 pm (8 July).

"#Thalapathy fans exclusive update coming up at 6:00 pm today ( It is not about the single/teaser/trailer/audio launch date/release date ) Something all of us have been waiting for Something that will get us super excited. Start guessing Start WAITING #Bigil @Ags_production. [sic]" Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, which is producing the Vijay's latest film tweeted.

She has clearly stated that it not about the first look, teaser or trailer release dates or any other usual announcement made by the filmmakers. It has created a lot of curiosity and made the fans wondering what is in the store for them.

A section of people feel that the makers might reveal about Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured presence in Bigil. Ever since the King Khan had a meeting with director Atlee Kumar, there have been a lot of speculations.

From Atlee collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan to the Bollywood actor doing a cameo, there have been rumours from all possible angles.

Bigil is a sports drama which deals around the football game. Vijay appears in dual roles with Nayanthara playing the female lead and Jackie Shroff as the baddie.