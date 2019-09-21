Jr NTR (Junior NTR) seems to have finally zeroed in on his next movie after wrapping up his magnum opus RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. After meeting filmmakers from different parts of South India and hearing over 100s of stories, the actor has given his consent for his next film.

Well, Jr NTR will work with none other than Atlee Kumar, who is busy with his latest movie Bigil, which stars Vijay and Nayanthara. The director has been in talks with the 36-year old star for some time now and they believed to have locked in the script after much deliberation.

It will be a bilingual movie, simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages. Jr NTR, also known by the name Tarak, has given his dates to Mythri Move Makers and Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies. It is unconfirmed which production house will get the opportunity to fund the project.

Jr NTR was also seriously considering working with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, but their talks seem to have failed come into fruition. As a result, the Kannada filmmaker is now getting ready to work with Mahesh Babu after his Sarileru Neekevvaru.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is fully occupied with RRR. The actor is expected to wrap up his portion in early 2020 and his movie with Atlee is expected to hit the floors in April.

Whereas Atlee, who has delivered three hits in a row in Kollywood in the form of Raja Rani, Theri and Mersal, is aiming to give one more successful film in Bigil, which will hit the screens next month.