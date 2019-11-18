Vijay's Bigil has finally lost its top position at the Chennai box office after occupying the numero uno position for three consecutive weeks in Chennai. Vishal Krishna's Action and Vijay Sethupathi's Sangathamizhan have now taken the top two places at the box office in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Action at No 1 Position

The Vishal-starrer has got an average opening at the Chennai box office. In its first weekend, Action has grossed Rs 88.97 lakh from 228 shows, as per Behindwoods. With the film getting mixed reviews, the movie should pull the audience to theatres on weekdays in order to become a profitable venture.

Sangathamizhan Better Performer than Action

Sangathamizhan was scheduled for release on Friday, but due to financial issues the shows across the city were cancelled which turned out to be a boon for Action as many theatres screened the Vishal-starrer as its replacement. Yet, the two-day collection of Vijay Sethupathi's film is better than Sundar C-directorial which had earned around Rs 56 lakh in two days.

Sangathamizhan has raked in Rs 66 lakh in two days at the Chennai box office. It had 160 shows in the first weekend. This film too has got mixed reviews. It has to be seen how the Sethupathi's film performs in the days to come.

Bigil Holding Well

Vijay's Bigil has raked in Rs 34.57 lakh from 135 shows which is considered to be a good number for any film in its fourth weekend. The 24-day total collection of the Atlee Kumar-directorial stands at Rs 13.66 crore.

Likewise, Karthi's Kaithi collection has slowed down by earning Rs 27.37 lakh from 117 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 5.11 crore.

Hollywood movie Charlie's Angeles has collected Rs 9.23 lakh from 51 shows in its first weekend, Hindi movie Bala has earned Rs 6.59 lakh from 30 shows in its second weekend to take its 10-day total to Rs 50.02 lakh, while new Bollywood movie Marjaavan has made a collection of Rs 6.26 lakh from 51 shows in its opening weekend in Chennai.