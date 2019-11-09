SA Chandrasekhar is happy with the astounding box office success of his son and actor Vijay's Bigil, which was released on 25 October to coincide with Diwali festival. The filmmaker-actor, during a promotional interview of his upcoming film Capmaari, has also ruled out the possibility of him directing Thalapathy.

"Bigil is running successfully all over. I am hearing about the film doing so much of business on the first day or doing record-business on its fifth day. Listening to all those things make me happy and feel proud...what more can we expect," he claimed in an interview.

Will SAC direct Thalapathy?

SA Chandrasekar launched his son with Naalaiya Theerpu as hero and played a major role in shaping his career. Is he having plans to direct him again? He said that Vijay is altogether in a different level and indicated that it is difficult for him to direct a film at this stage.

The 74-year old added that he should not have such dreams now. Although Vijay is his son, he indicated that his films have huge expectations from the audience which is why the actor-father is not having a dream to direct Thalapathy.

Ready to Produce

However, SA Chandrasekhar has no qualms to produce a movie starring Vijay, who is currently in New Delhi in the second schedule of shooting of his next flick, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Bigil has set the box office on fire. In over two weeks, the Atlee Kumar-directorial movie has minted over Rs 270 crore at the worldwide box office. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film has raked in Rs 125 crore.

Now, the trade trackers are expecting Bigil to breach into Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The AGS Entertainment-funded film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is expected to come close to it by this weekend.