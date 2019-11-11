AGS Entertainment-funded Bigil has completed its three-week run in theatres on a high note and entered the fourth week with a bang in Tamil Nadu. In the gone weekend, the Vijay-starrer has made a decent collection after hitting the screens in the state in 700 screens on 25 October, to coincide with the Deepavali festival celebration.

Screen Count

As per the trade trackers, Bigil is being played in 480 screens. The delay in the release of Dhruv's Adithya Varma, debut film of Chiyaan Vikram, came as a boon as the Atlee Kumar-directorial retained most number of theatres. It also helped the film to enjoy good footfalls in B an C centres during the weekend.

Talking about the film's performance, Rakesh Gowthaman, manager of Vettri Theatres, tweeted, "Any big content not releasing this weekend did not make any difference to the weekend collections cos the two Diwali releases are still rocking at the BO with average 85% plus occupancy on the 16th day ...#Kaithi & #Bigil in #Vettri. [sic]"

Tamil Nadu Collection

Going by the trade reports, Bigil has minted Rs 133 crore from Tamil Nadu box office. It is a record-breaking number for a Vijay movie. According to trade analysts, Vijay's popularity backed by fairly positive reviews did wonders for the film.

Action+Sanga Thamizhan

The industry insiders were expecting Bigil to breach into Rs 150-crore mark. However, it is unlikely to reach, considering a spree of new movies hitting the screens this week. Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia's Action and Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan releasing on 15 November which is expected to slow down the collection of the Thalapathy-starrer.

On the other hand, Bigil has grossed over Rs 13 crore in Chennai. The movie is likely to gross Rs 14-crore, easily in its lifetime.

Atlee Kumar's sports drama, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is about how a gangster-turned-football coach inspires the women football team to fulfil his dream.