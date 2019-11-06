Vijay's latest movie Bigil is on the verge of becoming his highest-grossing movie in his home territory of Tamil Nadu. The Kollywood movie is just inches away from shattering his existing records in a matter of just 13 days.

As per the trade trackers, Bigil has approximately minted Rs 120 crore in Tamil Nadu in 12 days. The movie is likely to beat his previous records of Sarkar (Gross: Rs 122.5 and Share: Rs 72. 1 crore) and Mersal (Gross: Rs 125.1 crore and Share: Rs 68.4 crore) on Wednesday, 6 November.

Distributor Speaks

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights are valued at Rs 82.5 crore. As per the industry insiders, the movie should gross Rs 140+ crore for break-even. However, leading distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam has already declared that distributors have almost recovered their investment in 12 days and whatever the movies makes will be profit for them from here on.

Vijay Expands Market Film after Film

Vijay's market in Tamil Nadu has been on a steady rise. It becomes clear after his last three movies grossed over Rs 100-crore in a row. His latest flick has the potential to gross over Rs 160+ crore, as per trade analysts.

With no competition for another 10 days, Bigil is expected to retain its screens across the state.

Bigil Opening

Vijay's Bigil was released to a gigantic craze on 25 October, two days before Diwali festival. The film had seen the light of the day in about 700 screens. On the first day, it minted Rs 25.5 crore in Tamil Nadu and ended its first weekend at Rs 60+ crore in the state.

The Atlee Kumar's film is made with the budget of Rs 180 crore. The makers were in profit even before the release as Bigil made around Rs 200 crore from pre-release business.

The sports drama has Nayanthara playing the female lead.