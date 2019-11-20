AGS Entertainment-produced Diwali release Bigil has completed its 25-day run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. Despite the release of a few notable films, the Vijay-starrer has continued to retain a decent number of screens in the state.

Bigil in Tamil Nadu

According to the trade reports, Bigil has raked in around Rs 142 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. This is the biggest hit of Vijay in its home territory. His previous best was Rs 125 core, set by Sarkar. The sports drama is also the highest-grossing movie of 2019. It has beaten the record of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam which had grossed about Rs 125 crore in its lifetime. Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore have contributed big for its success.

Outside Home Territory

Andhra and Telangana have turned out to be the second biggest centre for Bigil. Whistle, the Telugu dubbed version of Bigil, along with the Tamil version has grossed about Rs 20.5 crore from the two states.

In Kerala too, the Vijay-starrer has done a record-breaking collection by earning Rs 19 crore. In Karnataka, both the Tamil and Telugu versions have done well to do a total business of Rs 18.5 crore. From rest of the country, the Atlee's film has collected around Rs 3 crore.

Thus taking its domestic total to Rs 203 crore.

As per the trade analysts, Bigil did not face much competition from other language biggies. Further, it got three-week free run in theatres in South India which helped the flick to do such a huge business.

The distributors in Tamil Nadu and outside the state have made good profits, while some distributors have suffered losses at overseas centres.

The Atlee's film has Nayanthara in the female lead. Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and many others are part of the cast.