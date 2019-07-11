After delivering a couple of memorable albums for Vijay, AR Rahman is scoring music for the actor's latest movie Bigil. The musician has been working on the songs for months now and taking extra care to ensure that the album strikes the chord with all section of the audience.

The songs of their previous movie Sarkar had met with mixed reviews. AR Rahman's experimental tracks failed to yield a positive response although there were no complaints about the background score.

Coming to their next movie, AR Rahman is doing something he had never done before in Vijay films. Well, the two-time Oscar Award-winning musician has roped in Thalapathy to sing an important song titled Verithanam in the flick.

The latest rumour about the audio is that the makers have locked in the release date of the album. It is going to be out on August 15 to coincide with the Independent Day celebration.

However, our sources say that the date is not finalised yet and most likely to be out closer to the film release, but the industry insiders do not deny the possibility of having AR Rahman's concert on the aforementioned date.

Atlee Kumar-directorial Bigil is a sports drama produced by AGS Entertainment. Nayanthara is the female lead in the film which comprises of Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and many others in the supporting cast.

It may be recalled that Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, Mersal and Sarkar were the movies starring Vijay for which AR Rahman had scored music.