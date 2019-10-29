Vijay's Bigil has come out with flying colors at the Tamil Nadu box office in four days. The Atlee Kumar-directorial has done a stunning business in its home territory and has shown the signs of becoming the big hit at the collection centres across the state.

After doing extremely well at the box office in the first weekend, the business of Bigil was expected to slow down on Monday, but the Vijay-starrer has made a phenomenal collection on its fourth day.

As per the trade trackers, Bigil has grossed around Rs 17+ crore on Monday in Tamil Nadu. The Deepavali holiday ensured the movie to register such a response in the state.

Released in over about 700 screens, the movie had grossed Rs 26.1 crore on the first day, the second biggest opener after Sarkar which grossed Rs 31.5 crore on the first day. The business saw a huge dip on its second day by raking in Rs 14.3 crore to take its two-day total to Rs 40.4 crore.

The AGS Entertainment-produced film came up with a stunning collection by earning Rs 20+ crore to end its first weekend at Rs 60+ crore. On the fourth day, it has raked in Rs 17+ crore to take its four-day collection to Rs 77+ crore.

The production house fetched Rs 82.5 crore from the sale of Tamil Nadu theatrical rights. The film has done extremely well in the first four days to gain the distributors' faith on the product. The sports drama should gross over Rs 150+ crore to become a profitable venture for them.

Please note that these numbers are projected figures by trade trackers and not the official numbers from the makers of Bigil, which is made with the budget of Rs 180 crore.

At the worldwide box office, the Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer has minted over Rs 160 crore and estimated to breach into Rs 200-crore in the first week itself.