Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil has set the box office on fire. The Tamil movie has registered a record breaking collection at the Chennai box office in its first weekend, thereby shattering the a record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Bigil has taken an earth-shattering opening in Chennai. The movie has minted Rs 5.26 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The movie was released to a gigantic hype on 25 October and grossed Rs 1.79 crore. The movie had special early morning shows across Chennai which helped the flick to come out with flying colors.

On the second day, the business saw a marginal dip by collecting Rs 1.73 crore to take its two-day collection to Rs 3.52 crore. On Sunday, the movie came up with a good performance by earning Rs 1.74 crore to take its 3-day total to Rs 5.26 crore.

It means the movie has shattered the first-weekend record of SS Rajamoulis Baahubali 2, which had raked in Rs 3.24 crore. However, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer retained the same mometum for weeks and made a stunning collection of Rs 17.93 crore in its lifetime.

Here is how Kaithi Performed in 1st Weekend

Karthi's Kaithi was overshadowed by Bigil, but the positive word-of-mouth helped the movie to come up with a decent performance. The movie had raked in Rs 32 lakh on the opening day and performed little better on the second day by collecting Rs 37 lakh to take its two-day collection to Rs 69 lakh.

On Sunday, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial registered its best numbers in the first weekend by doing a business of Rs 38 lakh to end its three-day total at Rs 1.07 crore.

Bigil at Worldwide Box Office

Vijay and Atlee Kumar's movie has grossed over Rs 100 crore in the first two days alone at the worldwide box office. On Sunday, the movie has grossed over Rs 30 crore to take its total to Rs 130 crore.

Whereas in Tamil Nadu, Bigil has made an estimated collection of Rs 55-58 crore in the first weekend. With Diwali holiday across Tamil Nadu on Monday, the Vijay-starrer is expected to breach into Rs 75-crore in its home territory.