Vijay's Bigil has kick-started the Diwali celebration early in Tamil Nadu. The movie has got a thunderous response from the cine-goers across the state, thereby making brilliant business at the box office in the first two days after hitting the screens on Friday, 24 October.

Released in about 700 screens, Bigil had met with great response from the fans of Vijay for the advance booking for the first few days. Many cine halls have sold out its large chunk of tickets for the first three days which clearly tells the craze around the Tamil flick.

In many centres, Bigil has done extremely well and one such place is Ram Muthuram Cinemas. It shared about the audience's response on Twitter and wrote, "#Bigil Non-Festival Working Day Release Record in our screens, What a Mass Opening by Thalapathy Fans & Family Audience even though we have confirmed at last min all shows gone Houseful. After Renovation #Sarkar still holds the No.1 Opening Day Record #Bigil Non - Holiday Record. [sic]"

On the first day, Bigil grossed record-breaking Rs 25.6 crore. The early estimation coming from the trade trackers indicate that the Tamil flick has made a collection of Rs 14 crore. Approximately, the Vijay-starrer has grossed Rs 40 crore in the state. In Chennai, the two-day collection is over Rs 3 crore. Not just in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, the movie has pulled the audience to theatre in big numbers across the state.

Bigil Outside Tamil Nadu

The sports drama is estimated to have collected Rs 6 crore from the two Telugu states, around Rs 6.3 crore in Kerala, Rs 5.3 crore in Karnataka and over Rs 2.50 crore from rest of India.

Among the overseas centres, Bigil has made an impressive collection at the US box office. It has already collected over $100,000. In the GCC, it has grossed over Rs 10 crore.