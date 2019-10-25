Diwali period has turned out to be a lucky season for Vijay again as his latest movie Bigil has got a gigantic opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Atlee Kumar-directorial is predicted to have registered the best opening of 2019.

The movie has been released in Tamil Nadu in over 550 screens in Tamil Nadu. Despite the simultaneous release of Karthi's Kaithi, the Vijay-starrer has opened to packed house across Tamil Nadu on the first day.

The advance booking of Bigil had given a clear indication of the movie getting an earth-shattering opening in Tamil Nadu. Cashing in on the hype, multiplexes and single dedicated majority of the screens for the Vijay's film which helped the flick to set the box office on fire on the first day.

However, the movie faced a last-minute trouble as the state government was unwilling to give permission for the special shows. As a result, Bigil was staring at a revenue loss of 20-30 percent.

Luckily, the production house managed to solve the issue, thereby paving way for the smooth release of Bigil. Thus helping the Atlee Kumar-directorial to get a flying start at the box office.

In Chennai, leading single screens started the special shows at 5 am and having 5-6 shows in a day. The early trends indicate that the Vijay-starrer is registering over 90+ occupancy in theatres across the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Trade analysts have already declared that Bigil would become the biggest opener of Tamil Nadu in 2019. It has completely overpowered Karthi's Kaithi on the opening day.

Atlee Kumar's sports film has opened to fairly positive reviews with critics and audience highly praising the performance of Thalapathy. With a long weekend ahead, the movie is expected to keep the cash registers ringing for the next few days.

In the past couple of years, Vijay's films have consistently done well the box office when films were released during Diwali festival.