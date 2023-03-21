Bhartiya Temple celebrated the 16th Gangaur Festival this year on Sunday with much gusto at the Bhartiya Temple in Chalfont, Philadelphia. The event, which was jointly organized by Bhartiya Temple (BTI) and Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal (PARAM), highlighted the Rajasthani culture in Greater Philadelphia Area. Besides the festivities, millets was the biggest highlight as young children gave engaging presentations about millets, dishes were served and a poster was also unveiled with PM Narendra Modi's quotes about the healthy grains.

Dr. Varun Jeph, Deputy Consul General of India, New York, was the Chief Guest and Prem Bhandari, President of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York and Jaipur Foot USA, was the Guest of Honour. The event also witnessed a multitude of Rajasthani and Indian origin people coming together to celebrate the festival, turning it into a grand-scale event. With more than 400 people in attendance, this was the biggest millets festival by scale in the US.

The key highlight of the festival was active and enthusiastic participation by young children aged between 6 and 13 years, who gave well-researched presentations about millets, its health and environmental benefits, ease of cultivation, affordability aspects and more. There were a total of 11 children who gave millets presentations and even made their own posters, which gripped the attention of hundreds of people.

Bhandari was delighted by the way these young children gave such educational presentations about millets. After all their presentations, Bhandari asked the children if they knew who was instrumental behind the UN declaring 2023 as the "International Year of Millets" and the unanimous response won the hearts of everyone.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the kids said in unison.

The presentations were a testament to PM Modi's vision to see the use of millets being passed down to future generations. "Youth of our country should be aware that millets have been a part of our staple diet for 3000 years. Therefore, sensitize our younger generation about MAGIC MILLETS," PM Modi had said.

BTI & PARAM has pledged to support United Nation's "The International Year of Millets" initiative to incorporate and promote awareness of the importance of millets in daily diet due to its nutritional value. Prem Bhandari inaugurated the initiative in North America at this event and unveiled a millets poster, featuring PM Narendra Modi's portrait and his quotes about millets.

Bhandari also spoke at the event in the Rajasthani language, which is in line with his cause to get the language recognized in the Indian constitution's eighth schedule and be made the "Raj Bhasha" of the state of Rajasthan.

Bhandari was felicitated at the event. In a heartwarming gesture, Bhandari shared the shawl with all the children, who gave presentations about millets.

RANA board members Ashok Pandey and Jaipur Foot USA board member Ajay Patel attended the event. Bhandari's wife, Dr. Rekha Bhandari also attended the grand event.

Grand Gangaur celebrations in Philly

Gangaur is colourful and one of the most important festivals of the people of Rajasthan, which is observed throughout the Indian state with great fervor and devotion by womenfolk who worship Goddess Gauri - the wife of Lord Shiva - during the month of Chaitra (March ~ April). It is the celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, conjugal blessedness and childbearing. The festival is celebrated with great fanfare in Philadelphia.

Nand Todi, founder and president of Bharti temple, has been decorating Gangaur palanquin for 16 years. Gangaur procession was taken out by Philadelphia Rajasthani Mandal, while Deputy Council General of India Dr. Varun Jeff, RANA President Prem Bhandari carried the Gangaur's ride on his shoulder wearing a Rajasthani turban on his head. PARAM Founder President Dr. Ravi Murarka has been organizing events for the past 16 years.

The UN's International Year of Millets stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote a better utilisation of crop rotations, and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millet as a key component of the food basket. Millets are good source of protein, fiber, key vitamins, and minerals. The potential health benefits of millets include protecting cardiovascular health, preventing the onset of chronic diseases such as diabetes, helping people achieve and maintain a healthy BMI, and managing gut inflammation.

The Gangaur festival celebration was a joyous occasion, complete with various cultural events including Gangaur Pooja, a procession with traditional Indian musical instruments such as Dhol and Taasha, live singing and dance performances throughout the evening. Traditional Rajasthani millet-based delicacies like Dal Baati, Churma, Gate ki Sabi, Mohanthal, Bajra Rotla, were served to promote millet awareness in the community.

Check out more photos from the event below: