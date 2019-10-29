The last RAW was a sensational show and similar to last week, there were a number of superstars who received TV time and hence, momentum has been built leading up to Crown Jewel. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, whose teams are all confirmed to clash at Crown Jewel, and were present on the Red brand. Their team members, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre, locked horns against each other but were interrupted by Randy Orton.

In this article, we discuss a number of possible scenarios and try to decode the few hints dropped on WWE hinted at on RAW this week.

RAW Women's Championship up for grabs

Sasha Banks has departed and Becky Lynch does not have any opponent on RAW. Owing to this, RAW Women's Division have already added a number of new names in the recent draft, and there could be a possible opponent to take on 'The Man?'.

Also, it needs to be mentioned here that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have had a lengthy feud and hence, it would not be too wise to pit them against one another. Hence, there could be a new opponent and if the different hints are anything to go by, Asuka and Kairi Sane could be the possible opponents.

Seth Rollins will go out all guns blazing

Seth Rollins and The Fiend have already clashed at Hell in a Cell, but, well, this match did not meet a fitting end and this drew a negative response from the crowd. This end prompted the company to organise another rematch.

At RAW Rollins showed that he was willing to go to any extent to win the match against The Fiend and an extremely similar thing could happen at Crown Jewel, where there will no interruptions as well.

Charlotte Flair will aim for the Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair has moved back to the Red brand after a gap of two years. 'The Queen' was picked in the very first round, and she was one of the most notable Superstars to switch brands in the draft. It will be interesting to see who starts in a fight with her, but WWE certainly dropped a massive hint on the Red brand this week.

Charlotte paired up with the babyface Natalya and this could lead to a possibility of a face turn. Hence, the team of Charlotte and Natalya faced the former Women's Tag Team Champions and this could be the new team which could aim for the women's tag team title.