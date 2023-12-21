Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7, was arrested in Hyderabad yesterday for his alleged involvement in a vandalism incident. Following his victory on the reality show, his fans reportedly attacked the car of the show's runner-up, Amardeep Chowdary.

The police have taken action against Prashanth and his brother Manohar, listing them as the main accused in multiple cases. Authorities are also trying to identify others involved using CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies. Telangana Police filed cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by Sajjanar, charging Prashanth and his fans with causing a disturbance.

Chandra Shekhar, Sub-Inspector at Jubilee Hills Police Station, stated, "A case has been filed against Prashanth and his supporters for illegal assembly and property damage." Prashanth was taken in for further questioning at the Jubilee Hills Police Station.

The incident occurred on December 17, following the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, where Pallavi Prashanth emerged as the winner, securing a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. However, celebrations turned sour as a crowd gathered outside Annapurna Studio and allegedly vandalized the car of the runner-up, Amardeep Chowdary.

As Amardeep Chowdary, accompanied by his mother and actress-wife Tejaswini, was heading home, their car was reportedly surrounded by Pallavi Prashanth's fans, resulting in damage to the car's windshield. Multiple videos on the same appeared online after the finale. According to the videos posted, Amardeep's family attempted to request the crowd to let them pass, but the supporters continued their attack on the car, even breaking the rear window. Additionally, they targeted the windows of other contestants' cars and reportedly attacked an RTC bus.

Additionally, a couple of days back, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar reported the matter on X, (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "During the Bigg Boss 7 finale, some people attacked the buses belonging to Krishnanagar Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night #TSRTC . 6 buses were damaged in this attack. The RTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station about this incident. Madness done in the name of fandom is not good for society. Attacking the RTC buses that take people to their destinations safely and soundly is an attack on society. The management of TSRTC does not ignore such incidents."