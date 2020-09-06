Not all celebrities are interested to get locked up in a house for 100 days with some known and unknown people. While a few can be comfortable, few might not be. Well, here are a few celebrities who have said no to being part of the show.

Tharun: Tharun is the first celebrity whose name made rounds first on social media and reports claimed that he is a part of the reality show. He was even approached for the show. But soon, Tharun has released a statement where he clearly mentioned that he is not a part of the show at all.

Shraddha Das: For the third season as well, Shraddha's name was also heard. Back then, Shraddha cleared the air on the rumour and said that she would never be part of the show. As per rumours, it is said that she was approached for the fourth season and the management had offered her a big fat paycheque. But this time too, Shraddha had given a big no again.

Vishnu Priya: This small screen anchor has become quite popular in recent times. She too is said to have been approached and it is said that she has disagreed to be part of the popular reality show.

Sunita Upadrashta: Sunita Upadrashta is slowly recovering from COVID-19. But the fact is that she too was approached to be one of the participants of the show. Recently, talking to a leading entertainment daily she has said that she is not part of the show.

Rashmi Gautam: Anchor Rashmi is a lot in demand now and busy as well with Jabardasth and a couple of other shows. Also, she is not so fluent at all in Telugu. As per a source, she has rejected the offer from Bigg Boss.

Kalpika Ganesh: Kalpika is said to have rejected the offer of Bigg Boss as she is not interested in the concept of the show. Also, she has a few projects lined up.

Besides all these celebrities, there are many others who have said a big 'NO' to the reality show.