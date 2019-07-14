In the first two seasons of Bigg Boss 3, contestants were seen as individuals. But as per the latest news and speculations, one of the cutest couples of Tollywood is going to be part of the show. Going by the news that we have learnt, this is going to be the first time a couple is going to take part in the show together. This couple is none other than Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru. Initially, only Varun's name was doing rounds. But now, even Vithika's name is being heard all over.

So, with this news doing rounds all over social media, excitement among the audience and fans has been raised and all are waiting to know what's next. Well, news that the show will go on air from July 21 has been doing rounds.

In Bigg Boss Hindi, couples have taken part together in the last few seasons and it looks like the same will be introduced here too. But it is not yet known whether Varun and Vithika are going to be the only couple in the house or there are going to be a few more to throw a surprise to us.

Let us wait to know more about the contestants and all the fun the show is going to have for its audience. Meanwhile, the fans of Nagarjuna are waiting to see him as a host once again, yet for a different show. But yes, the show does have a lot to offer to its audience.