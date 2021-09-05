Telugu's superhero Nagarjuna hosts the biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for the third time, and the Television fans cannot be happier. With the earlier seasons being a super hit, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set with the entry of all the season's contestants today.

The makers of Telugu's biggest reality show had announced the date and timings of the show earlier. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 curtain-raiser episode is to be telecasted on Star Maa, on 5th September, at 6.00 pm.

Nagarjuna is to host the show for the third time, and the list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants seems to be interesting. With multitalented celebrities from all the fields of cinema, the reality show is to witness huge entertainment this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants List

Expected contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are: Lobo, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Kandregula, Maanas Naagulapalli, B Priyanka Singh, Sarayu Roy, Lahari Shari, Jaswanth Padala, Nataraj Master, Anee master, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Singer Srirama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Actress Priya, Swetha Varma, and Vishwa

With only s few minutes left for the show, do follow the page for BIGG BOSS TELUGU 5 LIVE updates.