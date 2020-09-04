Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is all set to air from Sunday, September 6 on Star Maa television, and fans are curiously looking forward to know the contestants who will be part of the reality show. Here are a few confirmed names who will be participating in the reality show.

Anchor Ariyana Glory: Ariyana interviews celebrities for a YouTube channel and she has become quite popular after a series of interviews with director Ram Gopal Varma.

Avinash (Jabardasth): Avinash is a contestant of Jabardasth and has been part of the show for a long time and is seen in a couple of films as well. Looks like he is going to add humour to the show.

Akhil Karthik: This man is a small screen artist and not a known figure to many. He is part of a serial called Bangaru Bajulu which airs on Gemini TV.

Anchor Lasya Manjunath: Lasya needs no introduction. She has hosted many popular shows. She was linked up with anchor Ravi and was surrounded by a lot of controversies. Well, she is now married and has a son as well.

Devi Nagavalli: She is a newsreader on TV9 for a long time now. She has worked really hard and has made a mark for herself.

Noel Sean: Noel is a Telugu rapper and actor who recently made headlines after announcing separation with wife Esther.

Monal Gajjar: Monal has been part of films like Sudigadu and Brother of Bommali in which she played the lead role.

Alekhya Harika: This youngster is known for her short episodes and web series on YouTube. She was seen in a couple of films as well.

Mehboob Dilse: Mehboob is also an upcoming YouTuber. Well, not many know him but. Mehboob is hoping for some name and fame with this show.