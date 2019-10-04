The main focus of contestant's this week in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house was to win the Bigg Boss medal. Various tasks were given to the housemates after which, Baba Bhaskar and Vithika Sheru have emerged as the top two contestants.

The contestants got into many fights, arguments and controversies during the tasks. In the first level, Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta and Varun Sandesh were ousted from the game, which led to their nominations this week.

In the latest promo for the upcoming episode, Baba Bhaskar and Vithika can be seen eating green chillies. They were also asked to sit in the courtyard while it was raining. Both Vithika and Baba Bhaskar could not take the chillies and had tears in their eyes.

To make both of them feel better, the other contestants helped them and kept a chilled glass of water on their face.

The one who will win this task, will win the Bigg Boss medal. The weekend is here and the audience is keen to know who will be eliminated from the house this week.