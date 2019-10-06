Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu ended on a happy note. This week, for eliminations, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Varun Sandesh, Mahesh Vitta and Rahul Sipligunj were nominated. The first one to get saved among the four contestants was none other Rahul Sipligunj.

Vithika cut a piece of cake as a part of celebrations and out of it came a piece of paper, on which Rahul's name was written. After this, Nagarjuna announced that Rahul has been saved from eliminations.

His close friends Punarnavi, Varun and Vithika were super happy after the announcement. Rahul has also been fake-eliminated once. After his re-entry into the Bigg Boss house, Rahul has been in nominations just once.

With the kind of behaviour he has in the house, many have thought that he would not sustain in the house for long. He used a lot of cuss words with his fellow contestants. Well, there are just four more weeks for the grand finale and the audience is eager to know which four contestants will take part in the finale. It is yet to be known which contestants will be eliminated this week.