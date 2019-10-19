In the recent episodes, we have seen that Ali Reza's wife Masuma has entered the house to surprise him. Her entry and the way she surprised Ali and Shiva Jyothi was pretty much funnier to watch as the contestants were asked by the Bigg Boss to be in the sleep mode. She was seen breaking into tears the minute she touched him and took his head into her lap.

Masuma encouraged all the contestants, individually, by talking about the positive things in them and told them to play the game with a lot more enthusiasm and energy.

Later, she went into the sleeping area with Ali where they both began talking about things that are happening outside the house. Ali asked about their family members and how they are. Meanwhile, Masuma told him that fans are missing that aggressive Ali, whom they loved very much. She told him, "Audiences and your fans voted for you and brought you back into the house so that you play your game well and win the title. We all want that Ali back and we want to see you playing well, like how you did before you were eliminated. You gotta play the tasks well and make us proud."

Masuma has given the best advice to Ali which in fact all his fans have liked. She told to focus and concentrate on the game and not on relationships. Because relationships can be taken care of outside the Bigg Boss house too. She reminded him that he entered the house to play his game and reminded that he has to enter the Bigg Boss grand finale.

Netizens and fans of Ali have liked what Masuma told Ali. They expect that he is going to change at least from now and focus on the game only, to enter the top four for the finale round.