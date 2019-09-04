Undoubtedly, Ali Reza is one of strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Ali is a model who turned into a small screen actor and has become popular for his looks. He has been part of a couple of movies also and is known for the role of the cop he played in Dhruva, a Ram Charan starrer.

From day one to now, there has been no day and a week when Ali Reza has been nominated. Neither he experienced nor gone through the phase called elimination and the tension that a contestant who is nominated goes through. But finally, in the nominations for the seventh-week eliminations, Ali has been nominated.

He successfully evaded the nomination phase for six weeks even after having some really big fights with Hema, Himaja and Baba Bhaskar. It was visible that Ali is a very aggressive person and his attitude is not liked by a few of his opponents too.

It is none other than Shilpa Chakravarthy, the second wild card entrant of the show who nominated Ali. The reason she has given is that he is the strongest person in the house, both physically and mentally. That's why even he should face eliminations in what Shilpa has said.

Fans of Ali are really not happy that Ali has to go through the nominations phase this time, but feel that he will be able to get through it. Many fans of Ali are doing the voting campaign for him and are asking the audience to vote for Ali and save him from eliminations.

Ali, since the beginning of the show, has been a very good and strong opponent to the rest of the contestants in the house. He has a separate and special female fan base. The audience are yet to watch how nomination will affect Ali's game.

Besides Ali, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta, Ravi Krishna and Sreemukhi are also part of the nomination phase over this weekend. So let us wait to know who will be evicted from the house this week. Well, Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to be back as host for the upcoming episode is what we heard.