Bigg Boss Telugu 2 has 13 more contestants in the house, with the elimination of anchor Syamala but the new trend is that the contestants have developed a healthy saeguard in the upcoming round of eliminations.

Earlier during Tejaswi's spat with Nandini, it was clear that Tejaswi was visibly dominant. But Monday's nominations made it clear that Tejaswi has unmatchable support from her group, as Samrat shaved off his beard as soon as Tejaswi asked him to do so.

An analysis is that Tejaswi has got a strong support from her team, whom she mentions as her besties on the Bigg Boss Telugu-2. How the so-called 'groupism' has helped Tejaswi and her mates survive the show till date, is just fascinating.

While a few contestants are currently focusing on group-game, others are just playing a fair game individually. Despite the fact that Bigg Boss Nani mentioned that this is ultimately an individually-played game, some contestants are still forming into strong small groups.

The contestants like Deepti, Geeta Madhuri, Bhanu Shree, Amit, Ganesh, Nandini are trying to build their own individual stand in the game, though. These contestants, while still being fair with other contestants, are equally concentrated in performing the tasks individually.

Kaushal, on the other hand, has visibly built more negativity around, with no fault of his. He appears fair enough with the contestants, while some of the contestants have a problem with him every now and then.

Coming to Team Tejaswi, the contestants Samrat and Tanish always seem to be playing in favor of their group, rather individually. Tejaswi Madivada gets involved in almost everything that happens in the house, but she complains about the other contestants if they do the same.

Tejaswi has the support of Samrat and Tanish, no matter what she does. Even Babu Gogineni is in favor of Tejaswi, as they share a very good rapport. Tanish gets into a verbal fight with Kaushal during the weekend task, to which Tejaswi reacts more aggressively.

Though Kaushal has never faulted from his side, Tanish and Tejaswi are seen overreacting. Even host Nani mentions that Tanish and team need to stop seeing things from their side, and rather focus on the positivity.

The general rection among the Telugu audience is that Tejaswi, Tanish, and Samrat are surviving only because they are strongly bonded with each other. Some of them said that the gang should be separated, so as to make the game more interesting.