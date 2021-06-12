After the completion of every season, there were rumours on Kamal Haasan stepping down as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil. This time too, speculations have been doing rounds that the actor might not be seen as the host considering his political commitments.

5 Year Deal with Vijay TV

Now, the latest buzz is that Kamal Haasan will be continued as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil. At the time of the launch, the actor had signed a five-year deal with the channel. So, he will be seen hosting the forthcoming season as well, say reports.

The reality show has been a good platform for Kamal Haasan to express his political views. He has been taking potshots at the current prevailing political climate in India in general and Tamil Nadu in particular on the show.

Simbu Replacing Kamal?

In fact, Bigg Boss Tamil helped him to bounce back after some of his films bombed at the box office and shooting stopped mid-way. Some unconfirmed reports claimed that Vijay TV had found a replacement for the Ulaganayagan in the form of Simbu aka Silambarasan.

Kamal Haasan, who floated his own party, MNM, and contested his first election recently, wants to become a full-time neta. Thus rumours have been doing rounds that Kamal Haasan might quit Bigg Boss Tamil.

Kamal Haasan's Upcoming Movies

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has been delayed after Shankar started working on his Bollywood film with Ranveer Singh. Lyca Productions has approached the Madras High Court to prevent the director from working on the Bollywood flick before completing the existing project.

It is a sequel to Kamal's blockbuster movie Indian. The sequel has been in the making for over three years now, but the mega-budget movie has been delayed for one or the other reason.

After Indian 2, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Vikram. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are also part of the flick produced by Kamal himself.