The EVP Film City in Chembarabakkam, Chennai, is becoming a one-stop place for filming big banner films and TV shows. The 130-acre land can accommodate several projects at the same time and even now a couple of sets have been erected for the present and upcoming films-TV shows.

Notably, a massive football stadium has been erected for Vijay's upcoming film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, in the EVP Film City. For over a month, the team has been busy shooting key portions under the guidance of Atlee Kumar.

In the same locality, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house has been built. Yes, a big house has been constructed for the upcoming TV reality show, which will go on air from 23 June.

Also, the stage for the Ilaiyaraaja's birthday concert was erected at the EVP Film City. However, the social media was abuzz with a picture which claimed to show the three sets in one frame.

Thalapathy 63 sets and the stage of Ilaiyaraaja's birthday concert are visible in the aerial-view photo, but clearly, the Bigg Boss Tamil house is not seen. Some people mistook the concert stage to the house erected for the Vijay TV's popular show.

The picture spread like wildfire among the fans of Vijay, but many wondered about the set erected for the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

As per the sources, the house built for the Bigg Boss Tamil is closely guarded and not next to the sets of Thalapathy 63, which has Nayanthara playing the female lead.

Vijay TV's show will have the participation of 15 contestants and they will be locked inside the house for 100 days without mobile, newspapers, clock and anything that connects them with the outside world.