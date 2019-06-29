Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, Ganesh Venkatraman and actress Nisha Krishnan have welcomed a new member to their family. Yes, they have been blessed with a baby girl on Saturday, 29 June.

Excited actor shared his joy on Twitter as he wrote, "An Everlasting & unbreakble bond My Beautifl lil Princess is hre @Nishaganesh28 deliverd a beautiful baby girl tdy at 7.29am 29 June exactly a day aftr her bday ♥️ Both mom & baby r perfectly healthy, ws a normal delivery! Tnk u so much fr keepng us in ur prayers. [sic]"

The celebrity couple had never shied away from sharing their happiness. "Welcoming d soon to come 'New Arrival' in d family & seeking blessings fr my love @Nishaganesh28 wit a traditional Seemandham. Excited abt this New Phase of life 'Fatherhood'.Time to grow up myself. [sic]" Ganesh Venkatraman had announced about his wife's pregnancy in April.

After years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2015.

On the professional front, Ganesh Venkatraman started his career with The Angrez. He has been part of over 20 movies in his career. Abhiyum Naanum, Unnaipol Oruvan and Thani Oruvan are some of his notable movies.

However, it is the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil which made him a familiar name among the Tamil audience. His honest behaviour and soft nature won the hearts of the female audience.

Coming to his wife, Nisha Krishnan started her career with Kannum Kalangal Kalloriyin Kadhai. She had also appeared in popular TV show Saravanan Meenatchi. Her role of Draupadi in the Mahabharatham TV series earned her a huge popularity.

She had also hosted TV shows like Surya Vanakkam, Kitchen Galatta and Sun Singer (Season- 2) apart from acting in a few movies that include Ivan Veramathiri and Bench Talkies - The First Bench.