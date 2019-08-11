Sakshi Agarwal was in the danger zone in the last few weeks and the audience at large have been hoping to send her home, but the actress, somehow, turned lucky as she turned safe. Finally, she seems to be running short of luck as the actress is being eliminated from Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The latest buzz online indicate that Sakshi Agarwal has ended her journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Although there was a close fight between Losliya and her, in the end, Agarwal got lesser votes for her survival in the show.

Sakshi Agarwal had entered the house on the first day and stayed in the show for 49 days. She had good relationship with Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sherin and Abhirami Venkatachalam. The model-turned-actress used to bond well with Kavin in the initial days, but their relationship strained after he started getting closer with Losliya.

In fact, there was lot of drama inside the house over Kavin-Losliya's friendship. The unnecessary issue created by Sakshi did not go well with the audience. Further, she was caught telling lies and creating rift among the inmates in the house which gave a stronger reason for the viewers to eliminate her from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

However, there is a belief among the fans that Sakshi Agarwal might be given an opportunity to continue her journey in the show by keeping her in the secret room in Kamal Haasan's show.

The Kamal Haasan-hosted show started its airing from 23 June. Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaidya, Reshma Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Mugen Rao, Sandy, Tharshan, Sherin Shringar, Cheran, Abhirami, Kavin, Jangiri Madhumitha, Sakshi Agarwal and Losliya gad entered the house on the launch day, while Meera Mitun joined them a day later. Kasturi Shankar is given wild-card entry to the house this week.

So far, Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma and Saravanan have been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3.