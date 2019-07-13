Will the people's anguish on Vanitha Vijayakumar turn into votes against her in Bigg Boss Tamil 3? The audience will have the answer this weekend, but the viewers in larger want her to be thrown out of the house as the countdown for the eviction of the second contestant has begun.

Apart from Vanitha Vijayakumar, Jangiri Madhumitha, Mohan Vaidya, Saravanan and Meera Mithun are facing the elimination this weekend.

Going by the response online, Vanitha Vijayakumar should be shown the door as Bigg Boss fans are annoyed by her overall behaviour in the house. Her bossy and aggressive attitudes are the reasons why they wish to see her eviction.

Will the channel send her out of the show?

Whether we like it or not, Vanitha Vijayakumar has been one contestant, who has garnered maximum footage in the last three weeks in Bigg Boss Tamil and provided some form of entertainment through her acts. Without her presence, it could have easily become a boring show as most of them are safe players. In clear words, she is a TRP-material.

Considering this, a section of people state that Vanitha might not been evicted at this point of time. It means one among Madhumitha, Mohan Vaidya, Saravanan and Meera Mithun is expected to be out of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Madhumitha and Mohan Vaidya, although have not won the hearts of the people, have done their bits for tasks. These factors might benefit them.

Our prediction: One among Saravanan and Meera Mithun is likely to be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The former's participation has come under scanner and he himself has expressed his desire to be out of the show. Whereas Meera, after Vanitha, is being disliked the most at this stage of the game.

The chances of elimination between Meera and Saravanan stand at 40:60 ratio.