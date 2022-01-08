With the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil around the corner, the stage is set for the eviction of one more contestant. This week, Pavani Reddy, Ciby, Priyanka, Raju, Thamarai and Niroop were in the danger zone.

Among the six, Ciby walked out of the show by taking away Rs 12 lakh. Whereas Niroop got the ticket to the finale, thus leaving Pavani Reddy, Ciby, Priyanka, Raju and Thamarai in the danger zone.

As per the buzz, Thamarai has been evicted from the show. It means she has got lesser votes than the other nominated contestants for survival.

She has been a strong contender to enter the finale and played her game well to reach here. Unfortunately, her journey has ended.

However, the fans are not happy over her eviction. They believe that she deserved to in the last stage of Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.

Check out audience's reaction:

BBTamilCuratorConnoisseur: What t hell guy? Why save Niroop & Pavni & eliminate #Thamarai? She was the single most worthy find of yiur entire shows across 5 years other than Aari. You want to give her CWC & other programs, I don't give a FUCK. SHE DESERVES TO BE A BB FINALIST

Nishan Bilal: No issues #Thamarai. We all know these cheap politics by

@vijaytelevision Pavni was at bottom all through the week.

@ikamalhaasan if you dare, release the voting numbers like you have done in previous seasons !

Steff1990: Yes ... me too .. watched only for #Thamarai.. loved her growth... I dont care whoever wins ... but they dont deserve more than #Thamarai.. Not going to ever ever watch biggboss...

S.Usman: Thamarai do not have to worry about the Eviction you have taken a permanent place in the Heart's of the Tamil people's!!

98 days is not easy to stay BB house!!

Heartly wishes for your Future #Thamarai!!!Sparkling heart

Mira: #Thamarai already made positive graph from family week

She gonna win more hearts from this unfair eviction

#Niroop will be the 1st person who stayed 106 days and lost some little sympathy support he got

Niroop is the real scapegoat for this shock eviction drama

#BiggBossTamil5

kannu samy: Miss u lotus akka...

You played very truely..

No drammas..but still many drammala inside..Face with tears of joyyou reach a very high position thamarai akka..

You are the one.still survived without pr team,only people support.

Hats off thamarai akka.

Kandippa onga paiyan thirumbi varuvan.#Thamarai

Navya: #Thamarai Raised fist

She is the breadwinner as well as caregiver, she has faced some much hurdles to be in the place where she are, worked hard for it, she is a representation, face of change & she deserves to be a finalist for her efforts

#வீரத்தமிழச்சிதாமரை

#BiggBossTamil5

Always krish: #Thamarai

She was good player...came to this week with survival

It's good...she earned name and publicity but definitely cannot be a winner..

She has done her part..

I appreciate.

Nivi: #Thamarai Akkoii Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face

Don't know what else to say, you were bold, strong, truly a TASK QUEEN Fire

No commoner would have the guts to oppose such big celebs in a show, but you spoke your mind, truly the FIND OF THE SEASON Collision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbol

#FearLessThamarai ❤

#BiggBossTamil5

Shiva S: I feel bad for thamarai selvi and her fans .. They highly supported niroop . But niroop didnt support TS . Raju nominated TS but TS want niroop to go finals. Its her big mistakes. All the best for ur future thamarai akkaCollision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbolSparkling heart#Thamarai