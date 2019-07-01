The shooting of Indian 2 is not showing any sign of commencement. After the completion of its first schedule in February, the filming of the multilingual flick has been delayed for one or the other reason.

First, Kamal Haasan got himself busy with Lok Sabha elections. It was widely reported that the filming would begin in the month of June, but it did not commence for some reasons last month.

The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that Kamal Haasan's look is undergoing minor changes and the actor will lose weight for the character. He is currently busy with his Bigg Boss Tamil 3 which keeps him engaged for the next three months.

It is only after he wraps up his Bigg Boss Tamil assignment that Kamal Haasan will join the shooting, according to speculation. It also means that the dates of Kajal Aggarwal, who was supposed to work with the team in June, are wasted due to the delay.

There were reports earlier that Lyca Production had backed out of the project due the budget issues. After 2.0 failed to set the box office on fire, the production house turned cautious about recovering its investment from the Kamal Haasan's latest film.

In the end, Shankar has decided to cut down on the budget and brought a lot of changes to script, thereby convincing the makers to show faith in the project.

The upcoming film is a sequel to Shankar's blockbuster Indian. It was about a freedom fighter uprooting corruption by taking law into his hands.