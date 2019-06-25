South Indian actress Sherin Shringar has entered Bigg Boss Tamil house as a contestant to revive her career in glitz and glamour world. The actress, who has been missing in the action, sees it as an opportunity to take a break from her routine work and to overcome from the personal setbacks.

Sherin Shringar started career as a child artiste in a film called Police Dog in Sandalwood when she was still in the high school. She turned heroine with Challenging Star Darshan's Kannada film Dhruva. She entered Kollywood with Dhanush's Thulluvadho Ilamai and won the hearts of Tamil cine-goers.

Language has never been a barrier for her as she was open to do any language movie that comes her way. In the next few years, she was juggling among Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Yet her career did not progress as per her plans. Thus doing countable films between 2008 and 2010.

Thereafter, she virtually bid goodbye to films and was doing modelling assignments. In the due course, she was also into a relationship. However, she broke up from the person, six months ago.

Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was kick-started with the entry of 15 contestants on 23 June. In the first week, there are no eliminations which have turned out to be a boon for the inmates.

Vanitha Vijayakumar has turned the captain of the house.