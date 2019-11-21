The Twitter account of Gayathri Raghuram has been suspended following her outbursts against Tamil Nadu MP, Thirumavalavan, President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and for her open challenge to meet her at Marina Beach, on 27 November.

The actress-choreographer had been criticising Thirumavalavan and his party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for his controversial comments on the Hindu deities. She had accused him of spreading the phone number of her assistant and trying to harass her.

"Downfall of thirumavalan starts as he start spreading my assistant number and harassing a woman. They all still happily talk bad about Hindus and god's. shameless MP. [sic]" Deccan Chronicle quotes her post, which was made before her account was suspended on Twitter.

"I'm ready to die for my religion and India. I know u will stoop to any level. I will face it. I will be in marina 10 am on nov 27 anyone can come threaten me directly. open challenge for thirumavalan. It's open harassment by thirumavalan. I will be back to talk human rights and police file complaint. Let's see how how a goon will continue a MP. To mum media who knows to write bad and turn things controversial I'm harassed by thirumavalan goon and his goons. I did not vote him to be my mp especially one who talks ill of Hindus. Please be present on nov 27 morning 10 am for threats," she claimed on Twitter.

After Twitter received a complaint against Gayathri, who was a contestant in Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 2, from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, her account was suspended. She had over 3 lakh followers on the platform.

Recently, the party members had filed a complaint against her with the Chennai Police Commissioner accusing her of creating a caste conflict. They urged the cops to book her under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for denigrating people from the lower caste.

On the other hand, Thirumavalavan, the MP from Chidambaram, has allegedly degraded the Hindu deities where he said that the temples have "dirty dolls" which came in the wake of Ayodhya verdict.