The popular television reality show Bigg Boss (Tamil) concluded its 7th season on January 14 this year. Archana Ravichandran made history by becoming the first wild card entrant to win the season. Manichandra secured the runner-up position.

Following the conclusion of the season fans eagerly began anticipating the next installment. Meanwhile, rumours are rife about potential contestants for the upcoming season. Among these rumors reports are suggesting that TTF Vasan and his girlfriend Shaalin Zoya might join Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.

According to reports, the Bigg Boss team is currently in talks with TTF Vasan to bring him onto the show. However, neither the couple nor the show's producers have confirmed this information. The upcoming season set to air on Vijay TV is expected to feature many controversial personalities.

TTF Vasan is known for his contentious behaviour. In May the Madurai city police arrested the YouTuber for reckless driving and recording a video while driving on May 15. He posted this video on social media attracting significant attention. This incident is not Vasan's first brush with controversy; he was also in the news in September of the previous year for performing a dangerous bike stunt that led to an accident. Following this incident, the court temporarily revoked his driving license.

For those unfamiliar TTF Vasan is a well-known social media influencer with a substantial following. His YouTube channel Twin Throttlers boasts over 4 million subscribers. Vasan is in a relationship with Shaalin Zoya a Malayalam actress and dancer who gained popularity through her performances on the comedy show Cooku With Comali.