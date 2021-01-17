The grand finale of Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 will be aired on Sunday, 17 January. Ramya, Rio, Aari, Balaji and Somashekar have entered the last stage of the popular Tamil reality show aired on Vijay TV.

The fans of the show have been extremely curious to see whether their favourite contestant would win the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Since last night, rumours have been doing rounds that Aari has won the show with Balaji ending at the second place.

Many Twitter accounts on social media are claiming that they have ended at the top two positions. Speculations have been doing rounds that Rio Raj have ended as the second runner up and Ramya at the fourth place. It means Somshekhar was the first person to leave the house.

Any Evidence to Prove the Claims?

Those rumours have been largely spread by the fans of Aari and no authentic Twitter handles have confirmed the news, but now the Wikipedia page of Bigg Boss Tamil has claimed the above results, leaving the fans wondering whether the results have been leaked through the Wikipedia page.

It is not clear whether the show organisers have updated it accidentally or someone has hacked the page to spread misinformation ahead of the grand finale.

Nonetheless, the rumours, if true, will not come as surprise as Aari and Balaji are the two contestants who have been getting support from fans online. All through the season, they have hogged the attention through their fights inside the house.

The grand finale of Kamal Haasan-hosted show will be aired at 6 pm on Sunday.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was kicked-off on 4 October. Apart from those five contestants, Gabriella, Shivani, Aajeedh, Anitha, Archana, Nisha, Ramesh, Sanam, Samyuktha, Suchitra, Suresh, Velmurugan and Rekha had participated in Kamal Haasan-hosted show as contestants.