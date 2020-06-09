The lockdown due to coronavirus aka Covid-19 brought the film and TV-related activities for a standstill for two months. The scheduled events and plans of the filmmakers went for haywire. As a result, there have been rumours on whether Vijay TV's popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil would commence as planned before.

Originally, the event was supposed to be shot in June. Once the lockdown came into effect, the channel had planned to shoot it in July-August. Since Kamal Haasan is committed to projects like Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkiran, there were doubts of the actor hosting the fourth season. Now, a latest report has tried to put an end to the confusions.

Kamal Haasan to Host Bigg Boss Tamil 4

The report claims that Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be hosted by Kamal Haasan himself although it might be shot later this year. "The show is on with a slight delay in the schedule. Bigg Boss will happen later this year and Kamal sir will be the host. We will make an official announcement soon," a source has told a website.

The Tamil Nadu government has recently given permission for the shooting of TV shows although there are lot guidelines on social distancing norms in place. Vijay TV has recently started the shooting of its daily soaps. "We have new teleserials which will be aired on our channel from today. So, Bigg Boss 4 too will take off contrary to the rumours," the source added.

There were rumours which claimed that Kamal Haasan might be replaced with a new host this season. Simbu was one of the favourite contenders to host Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

However, Kamal Haasan seems to be interested to continue his association with Vijay TV although he is keen to become full-time 'neta' and want to contest in the next Tamil Nadu state assembly elections.