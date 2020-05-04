The Malayalam version of Bigg Boss was called off mid-way over the Coronavirus outbreak. The shooting of movies and TV serials have alsobeen stopped across the country due to the lockdown imposed by the government.

Vijay TV Prepping Up for Bigg Boss Tamil

The film and television industries have been waiting with bated breath to get the permission to begin the movie-related activities. And there seems to be some news for the fans as Vijay TV is rumoured to be secretly preparing to begin the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

As per the buzz, the channel is hoping that the situation would return to normalcy by June and August. It has approached a couple of celebrities asking whether they are interested to take part in the reality show which the show takes off as the said time.

Contestants Approached for the Show

Vijay TV is reportedly in negotiations with celebrities like VJ Manimegalai, Ramya Pandian, Shivangi and Pugazh.

VJ Manimegalai is a popular TV presenter who has been associated with Sun Music and Vijay TV. Ramya Pandian is a film actress, who has worked in the movies like Joker and Aan Devathai.

Sivangi was a contestant in Vijay TV's Super Singer 7, Siripuda Pugazh is a stand-up comedian and mimicry artist who has appeared in a few TV shows that includes Cooku with Comali.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Kamal Haasan might not be hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. It was because of his political commitments. Now, the latest buzz is that the Ulaganayagan will make himself available for the reality show.

The first season was won by Aarav, the second season was by Rythvika and Mugen lifted the trophy in the third season.