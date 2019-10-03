The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 has begun. After Tharshan was evicted from Kamal Haasan-hosted show, there are four contestants like Mugen, Sandy, Sherin and Losliya have made it to the last stage of the Vijay TV's reality show.

All the four have their own fan base after staying in the house for over 100 days in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. They have put in their best for their survival and managed to impress the audience with their behaviour and performances in the tasks.

Sandy

Sandy is undoubtedly the biggest entertainer of the season. His sense of humour, dance and overall performance in tasks have gained thumbs up from the fans. On the flip side, a section of people dislike him for forming his own group and cornering contestants like Cheran in his journey.

Mugen

Mugen is the heartthrob of youths. Especially, he has won a lot of fans among female audience. For the large section of Bigg Boss Tamil viewers, he is praised for playing the game with utmost honesty. He has not indulged in back-biting acts nor he looked like opportunist through out his journey. His good image is expected to garner huge votes for him.

Who do you want to win Bigg Boss Tamil 3? Vote below

Sherin

Sherin was not considered a serious contestant till the show reached 50 days. There was a belief among the fans till that period that she survived only through luck. What stood out from the rest is that her ability to take decision on her own rather than getting influenced from her friends. This has been her plus point in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Losliya

She is the first contestant in this season to get an unofficial army this season. Her charming smile and child-like behaviour made people compare her with Oviya, who won legion of fans with her straight-forward and kind-hearted nature. Apparently, she lost focus after she started cozying up with Kavin following which she lost sizeable fan following.