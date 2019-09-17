From 16 contestants in the first week in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, the house has been reduced to seven contestants in its 13th week. After the eviction of Vanitha Vijayakumar, Kavin, Sandy, Losliya, Cheran, Sherin and Mugen are facing the elimination test in the penultimate week before the grand finale.

Among the seven, Sandy and Mugen are safe, while Cheran, Sherin, Losliya and Kavin are in the danger zone in the week 13 of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. All the four contestants garnered three votes each in the nomination process.

The contestants, like earlier weeks, did not have strong reasons to suggest names during the nomination process. All the inmates indicating that they are suggesting out of compulsion.

Here is how the inmates cast their votes:

Cheran: Sandy and Kavin.

Sherin: Kavin and Losliya.

Sandy: Cheran and Sherin.

Losliya: Mugen and Sherin.

Tharshan: Kavin and Losliya.

Mugen: Cheran and Losliya.

Kavin: Cheran and Sherin.

Who do you think will be out of Bigg Boss Tamil? Vote

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 miss calls from one number in a week. Check out the numbers to save your favourite participants in Kamal Haasan-hosted show:

Kavin: 8367796804

Sherin: 8367796813

Cheran: 8367796802

Losliya: 8367796805