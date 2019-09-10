Vanitha Vijayakumar is once again in the danger zone along with Kavin, Sandy, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sherin and Tharshan. She was nominated by all the contestants in the 12th week in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The actress garnered six votes, while Sherin got four votes from the inmates during the nomination process. Sandy and Tharshan got two votes from the inmates for this week's elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Kavin was directly nominated last week.

So, this week, Kavin, Sandy, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sherin and Tharshan are facing the elimination test. Here is how the inmates cast their votes:

Vanitha: Tharshan, Sherin

Sherin: Vanitha, Sandy

Kavin: Vanitha, Sherin

Tharshan: Vanitha. Sandy

Losliya: Vanitha, Sherin

Sandy: Vanitha, Sherin

Mugen: Vanitha, Tharshan

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 miss calls from one number in a week. Check out the numbers to save your favourite participants in Kamal Haasan-hosted show:

Kavin: 8367796804

Sandy: 8367796811

Sherin: 8367796813

Tharshan: 8367796814

Vanitha: 8367796815