The countdown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has kick-started. After Cheran was evicted from the show last weekend, the strength of the house has come down to six members – Mugen, Kavin, Losliya, Tharshan, Sandy and Sherin.

With Mugen getting ticket to the grand finale, the makers of the show decided to nominate the remaining contestants for the nomination this week. Yes, Sherin, Losliya, Tharshan, Kavin and Sandy are in the danger zone and one among them will be shown the door in the coming weekend.

However, the announcement came with a twist. Well, the Bigg Boss played a prank on the inmates by asking them to suggest one name whom they would like to save this week, but the only condition was that each contestant should eat chilli to save the person.

The inmates took the task seriously to only realise that it was a prank played the Bigg Boss. All the contestants took it in right spirits and visibly happy to see the channel's decision to add fun element to the nomination process.

It was believed that the grand finale will be held on 29 September, but it looks like the grand event will be held a week later on 6 October.

Who among the contestants should be evicted from the house this week? Vote

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 miss calls from one number in a week. Check out the numbers to save your favourite participants in Kamal Haasan-hosted show:

Kavin: 8367796804

Sherin: 8367796813

Losliya: 8367796805

Sandy: 8367796811

Tharshan: 8367796814