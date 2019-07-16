Meera Mithun has apparently rubbed the inmates in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 wrong way by constantly picking fights with one or the other contestant. Their unhappiness over her annoying behaviour came out during the nomination process.

She has garnered 11 votes for this week's elimination. Except for Sakshi and Saravanan, everyone took her name during the nomination process. She is followed by Saravanan as seven contestants expressed their wish to see his eviction.

Here is how the contestants cast their votes:

Losliya: Meera and Mohan

Tharshan: Meera and Saravan

Mugen: Meera and Saravan

Cheran: Meera and Saravanan

Sandy: Meera and Cheran

Mohan: Meera and Saravanan

Reshma: Meera and Saravan

Madhu: Meera and Reshma

Abhirami: Meera and Saravana

Sherin: Meera and Saravan

Kavin: Meera and Cheran

Meera: Cheran and Tharshan

Sakhsi: Abhirami and Madhumita

Saravan: Mohan and Abhirami

There are five contestants - Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Cheran, Saravanan and Abhirami - who are facing elimination this week.

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 miss calls from one number in a week. Check out the numbers to save your favourite participants in Kamal Haasan-hosted show: