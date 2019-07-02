A week after its launch, the 16 contestants had their first nomination process inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Seven participants - Madhumitha, Meera Mithun, Cheran, Kavan, Sakshi Agarwal, Saravana and Fathima Babu - are in the danger zone this week.

Like every season, the inmates were asked to take two names for the elimination with proper reasons inside a secret room. The inmates neither could choose their names nor the name of Mohan Vaidya, who is the captain of the house this week.

In the previous season, the viewers had the opportunity to cast their votes on Google website, but this time the channel has removed the option. The netizens can now cast their votes only on the Hotstar app.

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 miss calls from one number in a week. Check out the numbers to save your favourite participants in Kamal Haasan-hosted show: