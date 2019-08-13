Mugen's friendship with Abhirami Venkatachalam seems to be having a negative impact on him in the Bigg Boss Tamil house as he got the highest number of votes during the nomination process this week. For the first time, he is facing an elimination test along with four others.

The Malaysian musician got five votes for his eviction from the inmates. The contestants are of the view that Mugen is not giving clarity to Abhirami and playing with her emotions. He is followed by Kavin, who has been pushed to the danger zone with four votes.

Abhirami is nominated for the fourth consecutive time in a row by getting three votes. In fact, the actress broke down after entering the confession room pleading the makers to send her out of the show.

Madhumitha received three, while Losliya is facing the nomination by getting just two votes from the contestants. Cheran, Tharshan and Sherin got one vote each and remained safe from eviction this week.

Abhirami Venkatachalam, Kavin, Madhumitha, Losliya and Mugen are the five contestants who are in the danger zone this week. Here is how the contestants cast their votes:

Sandy: Abhirami, Madhu

Tharshan: Abhirami, Mugen

Mugen: Cheran, Tharshan

Sherin: Mugen, Kavin

Losliya: Mugen, Sherin

Kavin: Abhirami and Madhu

Madhu: Mugen and Losliya

Cheran: Kavin and Mugen

Abhirami: Kavin and Madhu

Kasturi: Kavin and Losliya

How to save your favourite contestant? Save your favourite contestants in six simple steps

1 – Download the Hot star app on your android phone.

2 – Login to the page using your e-mail account, phone number or any social media account.

3 – Click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 – Click on the 'Vote' button

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 50 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

Alternate Way to Cast Your Vote

Viewers can cast their votes through the phone. Each contestant is allotted a number and people can give 10 missed calls from one number in a week.

