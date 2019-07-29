Some viewers of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 are upset with singer Chinmayi Sripaada for her selective outrage on host Kamal Haasan and contestant Saravanan. They slammed her and asked her to treat every issue equally.

On Saturday, Kamal Haasan was talking about sexual harassment of women on public transport systems when Saravanan made a shocking revelation. He interrupted the host by raising his voice and said that he had groped and molested many girls on buses during his college days. Kamal tried to divert focus by saying, "He (Saravanan) has gone beyond all that and has now become pure and holy."

A viewer shared the clip of this scene. Chinmayi Sripaada, who is leading the #MeToo movement, retweeted the post and wrote, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn."

While many supported her and condemned the host, contestant and TV channel, some were upset with Chinmayi Sripaada for being selective in her outrage. Here are a few of the response to the singer's tweet.

Shan Vijay @vijayshankarrr

It's like watching single glamour scene and accuse the full good movie with good motto. Pls watch the full episode and comment whatever u feel. Please dnt wait for these small scenes and just blabber something. If u don't have time to watch then please keep quiet

Just Like That @Puyalll

Would any person, who has a kid, admit to such things on tv? I felt Saravanan said that for laughs. For udhaar. He doesnt let anyone hug him in the show, if u notice. Let us not get too serious over something that cannot be proved & has no consequence

RS @SudhaRajesh

Why don't u also post how brilliantly he handled Cheran issue when he was falsely portrayed? Selective amnesia? Better u consult a Psychiatrist

Kanagaraj Murugaiah @RajMurugaiah

When Kamal sir tried to praised him wrongly he willingly accepted his mistakes in front of audience that's why everyone laughed what is wrong in it? But the lesson is conveyed rightly. Your completely wrong

PRiYA @PriyaNarenn

Well said, applause only for accepting the truth and realising his misbehavior without any compulsions. Nothing wrong in it. Better SM activist stay away

Señor Lovingly • @yourslovingly_

Is nobody going to talk about how Meera falsely accused Cheran of groping her and tried to smear his character? How is that not a topic? As much as groping and harassing is punishable, falsely accusing men of doing so should be viewed sternly as well.

C N Chidambaram @chidhambaram180

We need to create a Hashtag #wetoo to save man like @directorcheran sir from the girl like @MeeraMithun. She lies on cheran sir that he behaved very Harsh in motive manner . So what is your reply to her ? @Chinmayi ? @ikamalhaasan. She spoiled cheran sir's charcater .Answer me

Rahmath Imran @salimymraan

You people will react for this cheap shows. But not for the oppressed women in the society. You don't really concern about them. Get lost. It's irritating to hear these stuffs from you people.

JAMMY @jamshey

Wat if hes a changed man now and has the balls to accept his mistake .

Kothai @KothaiKirthi

I think KH condemned it. May be it should be louder so everyone would hv realised d seriousness.

Karthick @Karthick_Chen

She follows and appreciates Mayavarathaan who posts nothing other than KamalHaasan Hate tweets. The gaandu here is on Kamal Sir, indha Saravanan audience ellaam secondary. Kamal Sir went against aggressively on Madhu when she related dressing & rape. adhellam no issues for u?

Arvindhan @arvindhan9898