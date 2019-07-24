The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil was kick-started with 15 contestants and a day later, Meera Mitun joined as the 16th participant. So far, three participants have been evicted. After the elimination of Vanitha Vijayakumar, there were rumours that the channel was planning to send a new member to the house as a wild-card entrant and Alya Manasa's name was doing rounds.

Even as people are curiously looking forward to the entry of the new contestant, multifaceted lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj has said that he might enter the house if he is happy with their terms and conditions! "It depends on the agreement. I might enter the house if he is convinced with the terms and conditions," he said.

When the interviewer asked to suggest one name among Sathish, Sivakarthikeyan and Atlee who he wishes to see inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. His first choice was Sathish.

"It is Sathish. If he is going, I will also enter the house. (Laughs)," he said. On asking the reason behind it, he claims, "Basically, he creates lively atmosphere wherever he is.... it will be fun to be with him," The next name that he suggested was Atlee, who is currently busy with Bigil starring Vijay and Nayanthara. Is Vijay TV listening?

On a serious note, Sathish used to share his views about Bigg Boss Tamil in the previous two seasons. But this season, he has stayed away from expressing his comments.