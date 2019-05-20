After two successful seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil is ready to entertain the audience again. With the channel releasing a teaser of Kamal Haasan-hosted show on Sunday, May 19, the excitement around the show has increased manifold.

Even as fans curiously await the show to take off, here is some update about its launch. Sources say that Vijay TV is likely to start it in the fourth week of June. With the ICC World Cup kick-starting by the end of May, Vijay TV plans to launch on a Sunday where there is no match involving India.

Tamil Nadu, like rest of India, is a cricket-crazy state and the World Cup is expected to witness a record viewership, thereby taking a toll on the TRPs of GECs. So, channels will prefer safe dates so that shows gets a good start.

The Men in Blue will be taking on Australia on June 9, Pakistan on June 16 and England on June 30. It means only June 2 and 23 are the only dates with no India matches.

With June 2 being too early, June 23 looks like an ideal date for the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Further, the ICC tournament would have almost crossed the half-way mark and June 23 could be the best date to go on air for Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was launched on 25 June, 2017 and the second was kicked off on 17 June.